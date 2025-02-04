Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister for Trade and Industry is satisfied with the outcome of a Trinidad Trade Mission to Dominica Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson named as Dominica’s new Destination Brand Ambassador A former customs officer was shot dead on Tuesday DOMLEC continuing in efforts to improve reliability and increase generation supply The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation expects its fleet of trucks for collection to improve significantly in the coming weeks Miss Dominica 2024 Kyanna Dyer among five competitors for the miss OECS pageant in Dominica
Five people shot at school in Sweden 

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
DEVELOPING STORY,

Police have said five people have been shot at a school in Sweden.

The Associated Press news agency has reported the attack occurred at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro. The campus where the centre is located also houses several other schools, including those with children in attendance.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, according to police.

“This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said.

A large emergency response was on site, with police saying students on the campus were being held indoors.

Sweden Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT that the government was in close contact with authorities.

“The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious,” Strommer said.

The centre is located 200km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

More to come…

 

