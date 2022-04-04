Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson, Second Mighty Diamonds Member To Die Days Apart

The Mighty Diamonds have been struck by tragedy as they lose a second member, Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson, within days of losing Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw, who was killed on March 29.

On Sunday, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange announced that Simpson, 71, died on April 1 and, at the time of his death, was just recovering from Covid-19.

According to the Gleaner newspaper, Simpson’s cause of death was due to complications associated with diabetes. The reggae group Mighty Diamonds was days before rocked by tragedy as vocalist Tabby Diamond was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kingston, Jamaica.

Minister Grange, in a statement posted on her Twitter account, said it was “devastating to lose Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson, another member of the Mighty Diamonds, in the same week as the leader of the group, Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw, who was killed on Monday night, March 28.”

According to the statement, Simpson was taken to the National Chest Hospital, but he shortly after passed away. He was recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2017 and Covid-19, which he contracted recently.

“Was admitted, and died later” at the hospital. The singer was recovering from Covid-19 at the time of his death. He had previously suffered a stroke in 2015.

“This double loss is really devastating. It is hard to believe that two members of the Mighty Diamonds would pass within days of each other. I gave assistance to Bunny by providing him with a wheelchair and physiotherapy equipment and was constantly in touch with his daughter, Ronece,” the statement added.

Simpson leaves to mourn his three daughters and three sons.

The lone surviving member of the Mighty Diamond is Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson. The group was formed in 1969 and became wildly popular after their debut album ‘Right Time’ was released in 1976.

The deaths of the members of the group contribute to a growing number of older musicians of the ska and reggae genres who have passed away.

–