Fishing legislation

Several fishermen from across the island are now better equipped with the necessary training in the fishing sector

Thanks to the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy

The basic fisher folk training course has been in existence from 2005. In this 52nd training since 2005, 12 hundred fishermen have benefited.

Facilitator for BFTC 52 Norman Norris says the training is mandatory in order to be a fisher folk in Dominica

Norris says the training prepared new entrants and persons currently engaged in fishing illegally in Dominican waters to legitimize the operations.

He says this also provides an opportunity for fisher folk to receive assistance from government in the event heir equipment get lost or damaged

Mr. Norris says data management of significance was the new fisheries legislation that was presented to the fisherfolk at the training sessions

