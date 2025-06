Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the contents of this year’s budget

Government to deliver keys for over 300 homes before the end of the year

A Fond Cole man found guilty with murder, is awaiting sentencing from the court

Government to introduce measures to deal with the cost of living in the 2025-2026 national budget

Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency

Government’s Housing Expansion Program to bring relief to families of the Scottshead area next week