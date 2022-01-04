‘Face Of My City’ Rapper Jack Harlow Gets Own Day In Louisville, Kentucky

Jack Harlow was undoubtedly one of the top-rated artists for 2021, and it seems 2022 will follow in the same vein. The “Already Best Friends” singer has been awarded his own day in Louisville, Kentucky.

The day came not just because of his commercial success within recent times but also because of how much he’s given back to his hometown.

Jack Harlow has been striving to share his success as he climbed the charts and became more of a household name. After the release of “WHATS POPPIN,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, his career continued on an upward trajectory with another hit, “Industry Baby.” That one was a Lil Nas X collaboration and topped the same chart in October.

Fans knew that Harlow was destined for great things after his debut album Thats What They All Say debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in December 2020. It seems he never let his success get to his head and always threw an eye back to those in need.

In October, last year he donated to five organizations, including AMPED, the Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way. At every step of the way, he was sure to let everyone know that he has every intention of highlighting his native home, Louisville.

In a post following that donation, Harlow expressed his gratitude for getting the chance to give back. In the lengthy appreciation post, he shared that while growing up in Louisville, all he dreamed about was shining a light on the city.

“I would hear my favorite rappers talk about where they were from in songs and I felt this urge to let the world know about us too. I’ve been blessed enough to build a platform during this journey & it’s become clear to me that giving back to the town that raised me is now one of my responsibilities,” he continued.

The “Face of My City” rapper explains why he decided to donate to each of the five charities and what the charities do, and who they help. Even in that post, he gave back as that highlight is sure to bring in some more funds for the charities from his over four million followers.

Following that in December, he teamed up with KFC for a year-long partnership to give back to the state of Kentucky following the devastating tornadoes. That new partnership will feature everything from new menu item launches, exclusive experiences and brand campaigns.

Before that campaign even kicked off, Harlow and KFC agreed to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts for communities across Western Kentucky.

The mayor of his home, Greg Fischer, has realized that Harlow is serious about highlighting the city and has rewarded him for his dedication to both his craft and home. Part of the recognition included a framed letter to Harlow mentioning some of his achievements to date.

The letter even references his mega-hit single “WHATS POPPIN.” He was sure to share the moment with his fans on Instagram.

“The City of Louisville honors Jack Harlow for answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the ‘home’ in hometown or homegrown,” the letter begins.

The mayor goes on to add, “The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does. Our city is excited and proud to observe December 18, 2021 as Jack Harlow Day in Louisville.”