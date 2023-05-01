Expanding Education Opportunities for Women in the Kalinago Territory

The Kibe’ Kuati has initiated a groundbreaking program to enhance education opportunities for women in the Kalinago Territory.

Kibe’kuati, a non-governmental organization rooted in the Kalinago Territory, is dedicated to uplifting the Kalinago community. The program, officially launched earlier this week, aims to uplift women in the Kalinago Territory who previously had limited access to tertiary education.

Annette Sanford, co-founder of Kibe’kuati, says the program offers a well-rounded educational experience, encompassing both practical and theoretical areas of study. It includes courses in pastry making and computer literacy, along with covering CXC fees, with the overarching goal of instilling the value of education in young Kalinago women.

