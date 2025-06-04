A Fond Cole man found guilty with murder, is awaiting sentencing from the court The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this afternoon Dominica’s Electoral Reform process enters a new phase Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end Cabinet has approved a new policy for farm labor Government to deliver keys for over 300 homes before the end of the year
Local News

Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court effective July 1, 2025.

12 June 2025
Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court will come into effect July 1, 2025.

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore says the evening court sessions will address a backlog in the court system.

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore

