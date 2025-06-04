Local News
Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court effective July 1, 2025.
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court will come into effect July 1, 2025.
Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore says the evening court sessions will address a backlog in the court system.
Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore
Related News
11 June 2025
Dominica among 33 countries which signed on to the convention on the establishment of the ...
04 June 2025
The United Workers Party has outlined a road map which they say will transform Dominica
05 June 2025
Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the con...
05 June 2025