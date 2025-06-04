Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court effective July 1, 2025.

A Fond Cole man found guilty with murder, is awaiting sentencing from the court

The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this afternoon

Dominica’s Electoral Reform process enters a new phase

Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end

Cabinet has approved a new policy for farm labor

Government to deliver keys for over 300 homes before the end of the year