Environmental Health Department Urges Dominicans To Exercise Vigilance Against Dengue

As Dominica gets into the festive season, the environmental health department is urging Dominicans to remain vigilant against Dengue.

Over the past few weeks several Caribbean countries including, Antigua, Jamaica and most recently Barbados have reported a surge of Dengue cases.

The World Health Organization describes Dengue as a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and is most common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Chief Environmental Health Officer Tassie Thomas says although Dominica has no active cases at present it is important to remain vigilant to prevent the virus.

Chief Environmental Health Officer Tassie Thomas

Environmental Health Officer Calma Louis noted there are actions to take to lower the risk of contracting Dengue.

Environmental Health Officer Calma Louis

Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in 1–2 weeks. Rarely, dengue can be severe and lead to death.

If symptoms occur, they usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. Symptoms may include: high fever (40°C/104°F), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash.