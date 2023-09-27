The Environmental health department of Dominica joined the rest of the world today in celebrating World Environmental Health Day today.

Each year on September 26, World Environmental Health Day is celebrated to explore the relationship between humans and their environment.

Environmental health officer Calma Louis says, this year the department took on an aesthetic project in collaboration with the forestry division and the sign man to plant flowers around the Dominica China Friendship hospital as well as put up welcome signs to the Imray and Glover wards.

Louis added, this initiative also forms part of Caribbean wellness day activities in Dominica.

Environmental health officer Calma Louis

The theme for this year’s World Environmental Health Day is – Global Environmental Public Health: Standing up to protect everyone’s Health each and every day.