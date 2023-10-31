End Lengthy Temporary Teaching Positions

Head of the Union that represents teachers has called for an end to the acting culture in the public service.

The Dominica Association of Teachers, DAT, President, Mervin Alexander, says the lengthy period of time during which educators hold temporary positions hinders their professional development and should be a thing of the past.

Alexander says the appointment of teachers should occur within a reasonable timeframe as this is a deterrent to some, to stay in the profession.

President of the Dominica Association of Teachers, Mervin Alexander.

Earlier this month, educators recognized World Teachers Day under the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want; the global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”.