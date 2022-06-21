Eminem’s Shady Records Rapper Obie Trice Arrested For Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Obie Trice, who was signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, was arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Obie Trice was booked into Oakland County Jail. According to the reports, the Black Market Entertainment founder and former Shady Records artist were arraigned in the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten his ex-girlfriend, according to TMZ. He was arrested last Thursday, June 16.

The information came to light via The Detroit News, which confirmed that the 44-year-old rapper

is facing a misdemeanor charge which is punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both. He’s currently still behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

This is not his first run-in with the law. Back in 2019, Obie Trice was arrested in Commerce Township, Michigan, after a neighbor said that they heard sounds of an argument coming from his home and called the police. According to reports, at the time, he was drunk.

According to police reports on that matter, the woman’s 18-year-old son jumped in the middle of an argument between the two, and a gun went off, and the son was shot in the groin area. The shot teen then drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

The “Go To Sleep” rapper was eventually charged with a misdemeanor, thereby avoiding the more serious charge of felony assault. He ended up spending 90 days behind bars at Oakland County Jail.

And just recently, Obie Trice was held for contempt of court after a complaint was issued by the Oakland County Circuit Court for violating a personal protection order. That pending case was reassigned to another judge last month.

Even though he split from Shady Records in 2017, Trice and Eminem have gone on to maintain a close friendship. In April, he told Lil’ Thrilla of CapCityHipHop, “Em is cool, That’s my brother, man anything that I need, anything that I need to deal with or any type of situation for us in the Industry I can hit Em up. That’s my bro and he will be for life.”