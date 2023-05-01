Electoral Office Cautions Against Sharing Fake Link Circulating On Social Media

The Electoral office has issued a statement advising the general Public against sharing or clicking a link being circulated via social media claiming to be from the Dominica’s Electoral Office.

According to the statement from the Electoral office this link is not legitimate and does not originate from the Office.

The General Public is advised to not click or share the link, or fill in the form with any personal information.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/190423-FakeLink001.mp3

Chief Elections Officer Ian Michael Anthony