Efforts still underway into recovering 2 bodies following a plane crash in Dominica that claimed the lives of four French nationals

Efforts are still underway into recovering 2 bodies following a plane crash in Dominica that claimed the lives of four French nationals.

The crash occurred on Sunday January 26 when a small aircraft, on route from Douglas-Charles Airport to Martinique, went down in the mountains near the village of La Plaine.

Deputy Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette says while the aircraft was discovered the day following the crash, it was the following day that the first bodies were recovered.

Deputy Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette

Meantime Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore says a strategy is still being developed to recover the 2 bodies.

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore