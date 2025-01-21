Dominicans called to embrace the Cable Car Project A 30-year-old Massacre man who was charged with the 2020 murder of double amputee Glenworth Frank is now free Dominicans residing abroad told that their right to vote in Dominica will be protected Miss Dominica 2024 Kyanna Dyer among five competitors for the miss OECS pageant in Dominica The Dominica Business Forum to host a public discussion on the Electoral Reform Bills that are awaiting 2nd and 3rd Reading before parliament The Kalinago Development Fund to receive $2.7 million dollars
Local News

Efforts still underway into recovering 2 bodies following a plane crash in Dominica that claimed the lives of four French nationals

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Efforts are still underway into recovering 2 bodies following a plane crash in Dominica that claimed the lives of four French nationals.

The crash occurred on Sunday January 26 when a small aircraft, on route from Douglas-Charles Airport to Martinique, went down in the mountains near the village of La Plaine.

Deputy Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette says while the aircraft was discovered the day following the crash, it was the following day that the first bodies were recovered.

Deputy Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette

Meantime Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore says a strategy is still being developed to recover the 2 bodies.

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore

Support us

Related News

27 January 2025

The 2025 Inter Secondary Schools Debating Competition gets underway tomorrow

22 January 2025

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister for Trade and Industry is satisfied with the outcome of a...

21 January 2025

The Dominica Business Forum to host a public discussion on the Electoral Reform Bills that...

23 January 2025

Dominican employees to pay an increase in contributions to the Dominica Social Security