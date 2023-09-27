ECVA Finals

Dominica suffered a heartbreaking loss in its third-place match, leaving the team to settle for fourth place in the ECVA Competition.

The Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association U-23 Women’s Championship took place in Dominica from 20th to 24th September at the Massacre Indoor Facility.

Vice President of the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association, Ericson LeBlanc, hailed the tournament a success.

Vice President of the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association, Ericson LeBlanc.

At the end of tournament, St. Lucia emerged victorious over the eight other participating countries.

Head Coach, Stuart Albert, said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

Head coach of the St. Lucia Under 23 Women’s National Team, Stuart Albert.

St. Maarten took second place while third position was captured by the British Virgin Islands.