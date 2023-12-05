ECCB will launch $2 Commemorative note for their Ruby Anniversary

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is set to introduce a new EC$2 polymer banknote.

Featuring a portrait of the iconic cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, fondly known as “The Master Blaster,” the note celebrates the ECCB’s Ruby anniversary.

This year the bank celebrates under the theme ECCB@40: A Year of Reflection, Celebration, and Implementation.

Kairi News spoke with Sherma John, country manager of the ECCB, who gave more insight into about the new banknote.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/041223ECCB2note001.mp3

Country Manager of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Sherma John.

This special banknote marks a significant milestone by incorporating reflective silver ink, gold iridescent ink, and a holographic blue foil, a unique blend in global currency design and security. Starting December 6, 2023, this distinctive note will be accessible at commercial banks across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.