ECCB International Netball Tournament Results

Dominica failed to secure a top spot in the third edition of the ECCB International Netball Tournament held in Antigua.

The tournament, which ran from 30th September to 7th October under the theme; Excellence and Empowerment Through Sports, saw the Senior National Netball Team placing fifth among the seven participating teams.

The third edition of the ECCB International Netball Tournament was won by Grenada with a total of 12 points. St. Vincent placed second with 10 points and Antigua came in third with eight points.