Earthquake death toll rises to 65 in Sichuan, China as aftershocks rattle province

(CNN)At least 46 people have died after an earthquake hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, according to an update from Chinese broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) was reported southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengduclose to 1 p.m. local time on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake’s epicenter was about 43 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Kangding, a city of around 100,000 people, according to the USGS.

At least 50 people were also injured and 16 other remain missing, CCTV reported.

Over a million residents in surrounding areas are estimated to have experienced moderate tremors in the aftermath of the quake, it added.