Early Childhood ceremony

The Ministry of education has brought the curtains down on activities to mark Early Childhood month 2023.

The Ministry of Education concluded its events commemorating Early Childhood Month 2023. Traditionally known as Preschool Month, this observance initially took place in June but was later shifted to November.

A special ceremony held at the Goodwill Parish Hall brought together more than 300 individuals, including educators, officials, and early childhood practitioners. The event served as the pinnacle of the month-long activities and honored numerous teachers and educational institutions for their substantial contributions to early childhood education, some of whom have dedicated over three decades to this cause. The most recent comparable event of this scale occurred back in 2018.

This significant initiative was made possible through sponsorship from UNICEF and the OECS Program for Educational Advancement and Relevance Learning.

Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon Octavia Alfred gave remarks during the ceremony.

Education Minister, Hon. Octavia Alfred.

Several Preschools were highlighted and acknowledged for their contribution toward building a better society.The Word Revival Preschool, boasting a remarkable 30-year history, was among those acknowledged.

Minister Alfred expressed her ministry’s commitment to partnering with the Maria Holder Memorial Trust to ensure the construction of a new early childhood center at the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School in Vielle Case reaches completion.

Honorable Octavia Alfred, Minister of Education.