DSWMC to kick off calendar of activities with heated debate on waste management fees

The Academix School of Learning and the Dominica state college will go head-to-head at the Recycle OECS debate scheduled for January.

The debate will be held at the UWI open campus auditorium on January 17, 2024 on the topic “should citizens pay for waste management services via a utility company?”

Public Relations officer of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) Rhoda St John says the debate kicks off the company’s activities for the year 2024.

On January 17, the Dominica state college will make the argument for the topic while Academix will take on the task to argue against the topic.