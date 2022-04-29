Dreezy Hails Kodak Black As A Smart “Poet”

Dreezy is touting her longtime collaborator Kodak Black as a smart poet in a recent interview.

Chicago rapper Dreezy says artists like her and Kodak Black are more than just rappers. Earlier this month, during a short interview with HipHopDX at a pre-Grammys brunch in Vegas hosted by Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, the rapper reflected on the three-way collaboration she dropped alongside Kodak and 6LACK in 2017 titled “Spar.”

On the track in question, Kodak Black delivered a memorable politically-charged verse that apparently is still being talked about five years later. The HipHopDX interviewer asked Dreezy if she was surprised by Kodak’s verse where the Florida rapper dropped lines like “When I’m in Washington D.C., I’m doing fraud n’ stuff/Ain’t worryin ’bout Donald Trump/Ain’t worryin ’bout seeing no monuments/These people got weather control/Where the hell you think Hurricane Harvey from?/The wind ain’t got no name/Where the hell you think Hurricane Harvey from?”

In her response, Dreezy said she was pleased to hear rappers talking about political issues. “I was super surprised,” she said. “I was happy that we even had black men talking about real issues that’s going on in the world and with the presidency and stuff like that. But for Kodak to be so articulate and specific with what he was talking about, it’s like he had something on his chest. I love that. That means he’s a real poet and he’s smart.”

“A lot of people be trying to play him but we not just artists, we not just rappers.” Dreezy added.

As to how the collaboration came to be, Dreezy previously stated that 6LACK was her labelmate who she worked on other songs with, so she was familiar with his style of music and Kodak was a representation of the current wave in hip-hop music.

“This a controversial song, but both of those guys on it, and then me being a female, we have three different point of views. We all have different crowds to speak to, so it was just a dope little collab,” the rapper told Genius.

She added, “We was just in the studio, just playing tracks, me and my label. There’s a lot of stuff going on, and I just felt like it needed to be talked about. It ain’t no tracks out with people just being real about what’s going on. It just came together like that.”

According to Dreezy, Kodak is much more than what people make him out to be. In essence, he is way more “woke” than he is perceived. A few years following his controversial verse it was in fact President Donald Trump who pardoned Kodak Black and granted him his freedom from prison. Perhaps the former president did not take the rapper’s lyrics as an affront.