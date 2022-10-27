Drake Reveals Reason Behind 21 Savage Joint Album “Her Loss” Delay

Drake serves up the reason why he is delaying his joint album with 21 Savage.

The proposed release date for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss joint album has been pushed back by a week, Drake announced on Instagram on Wednesday. In Instagram posts, the rapper shared that a key member of the production team, Noah ’40’ Shebib, was not available to finish the project on time due to illness.

“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and November 4 is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” said in an Instagram story with a screenshot of him and 21 Savage from their “Jimmy Cooks” music video.

The news of the delay with ‘Her Loss’ comes just a day after Rihanna’s announced her return to the music world, which was slated to also be the same day that the joint album would be released, October 28.

Drake and 21 Savage statement on Her Loss album delay, via Instagram.

On Wednesday, Rihanna released the name of a track, “Lift Me Up,” written by Tems, Rihanna, and others which is said to be one of two soundtracks recorded for Marvel studios. The soundtracks will appear in the blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second installment of the film.

Drake and 21 Savage made the surprise album announcement earlier this week after they dropped the video for their track “Jimmy Cooks,” which appeared on Drake’s last album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

In the music video at the 1:26 mark, the project’s title and the release date were revealed.

“Her Loss. Album by Drake and 21 Savage. October 28,” the graphics read. The joint album is the culmination of several successful collaborations over the years between the two rappers.

Over the years, they gave fans “Knife Talk,” “Sneakin’,” “Issa,” and “Mr Right Now.” The rappers also appeared at the homecoming celebration by Morehouse-Spelman, where Drake was invited by 21 Savage.

‘Her Loss’ will be the second album released by Drake in 2022.

21 Savage posing beside his 2021 Ferrari F90 in 2021.

The joint album would be Drake’s second of such projects, as most of the rapper’s albums are solo except for his 2015 project What a Time to Be Alive with Future.

In the meantime, fans have speculated that Drake’s announcement appears curiously timed as it was pulled back due to Rihanna’s return to music and the expectation that her music will take over the charts.

In the meantime, now might still not be a good time for Drake and 21 Savage as Taylor Swift is currently dominating the Billboard and other streaming charts with her songs from the album ‘Midnights’ sitting atop the Top 10 charts simultaneously.