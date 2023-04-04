Drake & J. Cole Gives Each Other Flowers At Dreamville Fest 2023

Rapper J. Cole closed out Dreamville 2023 with a bang as he brought out Drake for the final performance to end the festival. The Canadian rapper also brought along several special guests, including his friend and compatriot, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and GloRilla.

The rappers shared their appreciation for each other, with Drake making fans in the audience sing Whitney Houston’s “I’ll Always Love You” to J. Cole and the latter also giving Drake his flowers. Cole brought out Drake right after he completed his set, which included songs that spanned his career from decades back.

Drake performed a mash-up of several of his songs to start his set, including tracks like “Sicko Mode” featuring Travis Scott, “Started From the Bottom,” “Know Yourself,” “Nonstop,” “God’s Plan,” “Marvin’s Room” “Energy,” and others.

Drake also performed “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage from their joint album, ‘Her Loss’ and he had a major surprise as he seemingly endorsed GloRilla and brought her out to perform her hit track “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” He also surprised guests with a performance from Lil Uzi Vert, who delivered an excellent performance of “XO Tour Llif3” and “Just Wanna Rock.”

As if he hadn’t given them enough of a treat, Drake also brought out Lil Wayne, telling fans, “The boss is here” and “I’m gonna leave you in the hands of the greatest rapper to touch a microphone tonight.”

After the end of Drake’s set, he had the DJ play Whitney Houston’s iconic “I Will Always Love You,” which fans sang to the “Middle Child” rapper. Cole laughed at the song choice as fans belted out at the top of their lungs the “Love You” part of the song.

“J. Cole, if you can’t tell, Raleigh North Carolina and myself we love you brother, I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

J. Cole also paid homage to the Canadian rapper. “I’m such a fan and I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this bro, we are all f***king wowed, amazed, blown away by your greatness, bro,” J. Cole said as fans roared in approval.

“It gives me chills to see you do this sh*t at the highest level non-stop and constantly and serve us and bless us with your soundtrack…blown away by your greatness,” he added before the rappers embraced.”

Drake also shared some photos from his set including images with Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and J. Cole. “I want more of THIS years and years with the gang I’m talking plural And to get there we’ll turn any weirdo to a mural,” Drizzy said.

Dreamville Festival 2023 was held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.