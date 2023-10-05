Drake Confirms 21 Savage Finally Gets Green Card Years After ICE Arrest

Drake is happy for his friend 21 Savage as he reveals that the British-born rapper has a breakthrough in his immigration case and can now enjoy some freedom to travel and tour with each other.

On Friday, Drake surprised fans with a track, “8 AM in Charlotte,” and his lyrics seemed to hint that 21 Savage’s immigration troubles are over. The rapper was born in London, England, but brought to Atlanta at just seven (7) years old.

He’s spent a significant time in the country and has never gone back to Britain. However, it seems that his parents or caretaker failed to take steps to regularize his immigration status, leading to problems for him years later. The rapper was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) years ago. At one point, he was facing deportation.

The song, however, mentions that the nightmare is over for the rapper. “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate,” Drake raps. “Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.”

According to TMZ, it had verified with Dekalb County that 21 Savage no longer had an active immigration case, meaning that it was closed. The news is welcomed for 21 Savage, who will now be able to tour with Drake following their ‘Her Loss’ album release and It’s All a Blur tour, which Savage was not able to travel for outside of the United States.

According to Complex, 21 Savage is expected to perform at tour events in Toronto on Friday and Saturday. As for Savage, there are reports that Jay Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, were instrumental in setting out to assist the rapper in handling his case with ICE. The Atlanta rapper previously said that Meek Mill had called up Jay Z to tell him about his plight and ask for his help.

In the meantime, Drake’s latest drop comes ahead of his highly anticipated new album, For All the Dogs. The rapper shared a sneak peek video of his son Adonis sharing a story behind a drawing he made for his father, who is the “daddy goat.”

Adonis also gets cheeky as he says, “Oh please,” when Drake asks how much he got for his drawing.