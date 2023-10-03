The Dominica Electricity Services ltd (DOMLEC) is working to give more advance notice schedules for load shedding in place to give greater ease to consumers.

The cry for more advanced schedules has gone out as many claim the need to plan ahead due to frequent power outages.

Chief operations Manager at DOMLEC Dave Stamp says DOMLEC is working to facilitate customers in the best way possible.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/300923-Stamp001.mp3

Chief operations Manager at DOMLEC Dave Stamp