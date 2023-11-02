DOMLEC Reports Increase in Lake Waters Resulting in Improved Electricity Services

Chief operations officer of Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) Dave Stamp says DOMLEC is making great strides toward improvement of its service delivery to customers.

Over the past few months, the country’s sole electricity provider faced much difficulty in providing adequate service to consumers, due to an aging generator fleet, low lake levels and a number misfortunes resulting in broken pipelines.

In a recent update, Stamp highlighted the company’s progress so far, noting that the company expects further interventions by the end of this month.

Stamp went on to proudly announce that lake levels have also significantly increased from recent rains in Dominica.

Chief Operations Officer of DOMLEC Dave Stamp