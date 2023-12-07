DOMLEC Projects Improved services

Things are looking up for Dominica Electricity Services Limited- (DOMLEC) and the general public as the employment of the Agrekko generators has proven to be a resounding success.

According to Restoration Coordinator, Daryl Dalrymple, DOMLEC is now in a better position to provide electrical service to the communities since the new units have been put to work.

Meanwhile, there is still work being done on the Trafalgar pipeline to get the plant into full operation. Dalrymple assured however, that the work will be done in due time.

Restoration Coordinator of DOMLEC, Daryl Dalrymple