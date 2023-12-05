DOMLEC Manager Bertillia McKenize has resigned

In a recent announcement, Bertillia Mckenzie, the General Manager of the Dominica Electricity Company (DOMLEC), revealed her decision to resign from her position, with the departure set to take effect in March 2024.

Having served as a leader at DOMLEC, Mckenzie played a pivotal role in overseeing the operations of the electricity company. Her decision to step down comes after a notable 26-year tenure, marked by contributions to the energy sector in Dominica.

As DOMLEC begins the process of transitioning to new leadership, stakeholders and the public alike will be keenly watching for updates on the succession plan and the future direction of the Dominica’s sole electricity company.