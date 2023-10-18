DOMLEC Boasts Significant Improvement in Services

DOMLEC has taken measures to upgrade their operation systems according to Chief Operations Officer Dave Stamp.

He explained that they have seen massive improvement since a consultant from St. Lucia made an assessment of their system in the Power Talk program with Adina Valentine.

The Generation Manager also spoke on the landslide that occurred in Colihaut on Saturday, boasting that there was little to no disruption caused by the event.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/171023DaveStamp001-.mp3

Stamp says DOMLEC workforce has been monitoring the outages and is hoping to minimize the frequency and amount of areas being affected by tracking load shedding.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/171023DaveStamp002-.mp3

Chief Operations Officer at DOMLEC Dave Stamp.