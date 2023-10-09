DOMLEC Announces Increase In Fuel Surcharge Prices

The Dominica electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) has announced an increase in fuel surcharge prices in Dominica.

According to DOMLEC Public Relations Officer Adina Bellot Valentine customers may see an increase in their bills for the month of October.

DOMLEC assures consumers the cost of electricity has not increased nor are there any charges acquired during power outages.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/071023-DOMLEC001.mp3

DOMLEC Public Relations Officer Adina Bellot Valentine