Dominica’s Solid Waste Management Spearheads Successful Beach Cleanup Drive

The Dominica Solid Waste Management Cooperation (DSWMC) continues to lead the charge in keeping Dominica clean and green following a successful World Ozone Day Beach Cleanup campaign.

Earlier this month, the Cooperation rallied volunteers and environmental enthusiasts to partake in a vital annual mission to protect the Earth’s ozone layer.

With over one hundred participants, the beach clean-up tackled multiple beaches and resulted in the collection of over three thousand pounds of debris.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/270923-Rhoda001.mp3

PRO of the DSWMC, Rhoda St John expressed gratitude for the numbers which showed up in support of the cause and looks forward to future collaboration and cooperation from the public.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/270923-Rhoda002.mp3

Rhoda St John, Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Cooperation.