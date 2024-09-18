New appointments have been announced for the academic year 2024-2025. The national netball team is optimistic ahead of its participation at the ECCB International Netball series in St Lucia Dominicans encouraged to take pride in their cultures and values The IRC appeals for more customer engagement as it continues a tariff review for DOMLEC Nagico Northern Stars is the champions of the 2024 Dominica Cricket Association’s NCCU Presidents Cup Preparations underway for Police Week 2024
Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States

29 September 2024
Dominica’s president Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton has told the 79th UN General Assembly that Chronic Non-Communicable diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States.

She says CNCDs have emerged as a serious health threat.

Dominica’s President Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton

The President of Dominica also repeated a call to cease action against Venezuela and Cuba.

President Of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton

