Local News
Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States
29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dominica’s president Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton has told the 79th UN General Assembly that Chronic Non-Communicable diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States.
She says CNCDs have emerged as a serious health threat.
Dominica’s President Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton
The President of Dominica also repeated a call to cease action against Venezuela and Cuba.
President Of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton
Related News
23 September 2024
Dominica’s geothermal energy project reaches new stage in its development
20 September 2024
Preparations underway for Police Week 2024
18 September 2024
The IRC appeals for more customer engagement as it continues a tariff review for DOMLEC
22 September 2024