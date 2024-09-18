Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States

Dominica’s president Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton has told the 79th UN General Assembly that Chronic Non-Communicable diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States.

She says CNCDs have emerged as a serious health threat.

The President of Dominica also repeated a call to cease action against Venezuela and Cuba.

