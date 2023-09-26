Dominica’s Nature Ladies Suffer Defeat Against Guyana

Guyana showcased their dominance by securing a 5-0 victory against the Nature Ladies in the Concacaf road to world cup on Sunday. The game, which unfolded with swift action, saw Guyana taking an early lead in the 5th minute of play, quickly followed by another goal through a penalty kick, making it 2-0.

Throughout the match, Guyana maintained control of the game. To add to their woes, several Nature Ladies players suffered injuries during the game. By halftime, Guyana had already secured a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Nature Ladies emerged from the break without their goalkeeper, Celia Gregoire, who had sustained a significant injury.

Ronnie Gustav, the head coach of the Nature Ladies, acknowledged that his team has work to do. He highlighted that the players lacked aggression and focus at the start of the game, which hindered their ability to execute their game plan effectively.

Ronnie Gustav, Coach of the Dominica National Football Team

The Nature Ladies will have the opportunity to regroup and prepare for their upcoming matches in October.