Dominica’s National Men’s Volleyball Team To Take On First ECVA Match Today

Dominica’s Under 23 Volleyball Team is ready to hit the court on the opening game of the ECVA under 23 Men’s Championship.

The team, headed by Keaun Reefe and coached by Jeffery Edmund, will play the opening match against Grenada this evening.

President of the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA), Albert LoBlack expressed confidence in the team’s ability to pull through with the match.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/111023-Loblack001.mp3

He encouraged the public to follow the ECVA’s YouTube Channel where live viewings of the matches will be posted.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/111023-Loblack002.mp3

President of the DAVA, Albert Loblack.

The tournament will be held from today October 11, to the 15th. Of those days, Dominica is expected to play the British Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, and Anguilla at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in the BVI.