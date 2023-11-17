Dominica’s Mountain Chicken listed as critically endangered

A survey conducted by the Forestry; Wildlife and Parks Division has revealed the current status of Dominica’s native frog species – the Mountain Chicken.

On Friday, the Division reported an estimated count of 23 Mountain Chickens on island resulting in the frogs being listed as critically endangered.

Jeanelle Brisbane, Assistant Wildlife Officer at Forestry, Wildlife Parks Division, believes that there is still hope for the frogs with the use of protected areas.

According to Brisbane, suggestions of protected areas and breeding locations are under planning, however, the rest is up to the support of the public.

With the aid of the public in adopting the conservation mindset, the Division is confident that the population of the Crapaud will be on an upward trajectory in the coming years.