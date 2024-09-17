Local News
Dominica’s Minister for National Security is reporting a significant reduction in burglaries over the last 20 years
01 October 2024
Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore is reporting a significant reduction in burglaries over the last 20 years.
Mr. Blackmoore told the official opening of police week 2024 on Monday that the police need to be commended for the sharp decrease in crime.
Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore.
