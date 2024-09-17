Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States Investigations still underway following the shooting death of Clinton Austrie of Bataca who resided at Mahaut Dominica senior men’s national football team back in training as they look to progress further in the Concacaf Nations League Dominicans Jerlani Robinson and Kyron Phillip have been named to the Windward Islands Volcanoes training squad for the upcoming regional Super 50 overs tournament. The Public Service Union to begin salary negotiations with the Government of Dominica The national netball team is optimistic ahead of its participation at the ECCB International Netball series in St Lucia
Local News

Dominica’s Minister for National Security is reporting a significant reduction in burglaries over the last 20 years

01 October 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore is reporting a significant reduction in burglaries over the last 20 years.

Mr. Blackmoore told the official opening of police week 2024 on Monday that the police need to be commended for the sharp decrease in crime.

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore.

Support us

Related News

17 September 2024

Nagico Northern Stars is the champions of the 2024 Dominica Cricket Association’s NCCU P...

30 September 2024

Heritage Day 2024 to be held in Laplaine on October 20

18 September 2024

The Public Service Union to begin salary negotiations with the Government of Dominica

30 September 2024

Police Officers encouraged to serve Dominica with integrity and courage