Local News

Dominica’s Minister for Agriculture says the construction of a multi-purpose Centre and Emergency Shelter in the Kalinago Territory is a deliberate action by Government to build resilience

04 February 2025
Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer says the construction of a multi-purpose Centre and Emergency Shelter in the Kalinago Territory is a deliberate action by Government to build resilience in Dominica.

Ground was officially broken on Friday for the construction of the Facility.

Royer represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit at the ceremony.

Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer

