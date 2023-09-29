Dominica’s First Female President Takes Office

Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton has been sworn into office as the first female President of the Commonwealth of Dominica today.

She is the first woman and indigenous person elected to the position of President of Dominica. Mrs. Burton of Salybia, Kalinago Territory, is a former public officer who last served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment.

In her first address to the nation as president Her Excellency assured that she will be a president for all Dominicans.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/021023-Burton001.mp3

President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton.

Meantime Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the new president’s family into a life of national duty and vowed his support during his tenure as prime Minister.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/021023-Skerrit001.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit