Dominica’s Finance Minister to assume Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council in July.

Minister for Finance Dr Irving McIntyre is due to assume Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council in July.

This was agreed on when the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) held its One Hundred and Twelfth (112th) Meeting on February 13 2026, at the ECCB Campus in St Kitts and Nevis, under the chairmanship of Gaston Browne, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Council met against a backdrop of evolving global dynamics, shifting geopolitical conditions, and persistent structural challenges within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The deliberations focused on safeguarding monetary and financial stability while accelerating structural transformation under the region’s Big Push for Shared Prosperity and Resilience.

According to a communique by the ECCB Monetary Council, the Council agreed that the Ceremony to mark the change in Chairmanship of the Monetary Council will be held on Thursday, 09 July 2026, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, where Dr Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance, will assume Chairmanship.

Meantime, the 113th Meeting of the Monetary Council will be convened on Friday, 10th July 2026.