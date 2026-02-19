Government Considering Agro-Processing Facility for Beekeepers and Pepper Sauce Producers Street Jump-Up on Carnival Monday Set for 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., Says Blackmoore Health Minister Urges Greater Road Safety After Weekend Accidents Claim Three Lives 5 to Vie For Miss Teen Dominica 2026 on Sunday Feb. 8 Ministry of Tourism Advances Champagne Beach Development with EC $1.81M Contract Morning Star Preschool Honors DBS Radio on World Radio Day With an Antique Radio Set
Local News

Dominica’s Finance Minister to assume Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council in July.

19 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister for Finance Dr Irving McIntyre is due to assume Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council in July.

This was agreed on when the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) held its One Hundred and Twelfth (112th) Meeting on February 13 2026, at the ECCB Campus in St Kitts and Nevis, under the chairmanship of Gaston Browne, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Council met against a backdrop of evolving global dynamics, shifting geopolitical conditions, and persistent structural challenges within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The deliberations focused on safeguarding monetary and financial stability while accelerating structural transformation under the region’s Big Push for Shared Prosperity and Resilience.

According to a communique by the ECCB Monetary Council, the Council agreed that the Ceremony to mark the change in Chairmanship of the Monetary Council will be held on Thursday, 09 July 2026, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, where Dr Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance, will assume Chairmanship.

Meantime, the 113th Meeting of the Monetary Council will be convened on Friday, 10th July 2026.

Support us

Related News

05 February 2026

Ministry of Tourism Advances Champagne Beach Development with EC $1.81M Contract

10 February 2026

Health Minister Urges Greater Road Safety After Weekend Accidents Claim Three Lives

11 February 2026

DBS Radio Observes 10th Annual Bouyon Day with Special Programming

06 February 2026

"De Reverend" and "Rinser Pop" Capture 2026 Junior Calypso and Bouyon Monarch Crowns