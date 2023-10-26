Dominicans Urged to Practice Food Safety Precautions During Festive Season

As Dominica approaches the peak of the independence season, vendors of the numerous events are urged to practice food safety in order to avoid food borne illnesses during the season.

Ti vilaj kweyol – one of the main events of this week, took off on Tuesday where a number of food vendors will participate.

Environmental health officer Calma Louis says the environmental health division will carry out food safety checks throughout the events.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/251023-Food001.mp3

Louis also called on patrons to report any violations during these events.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/251023-Food002.mp3

Environmental health officer Calma Louis