Dominicans Stands to Benefit From New Corp-eff Insurance

Dominicans stand to receive quick financial responses and benefits from a new and easily accessible insurance product.

Corp-EFF Insurance in collaboration with its partners the Climate Resilience Agency of Dominica (CREAD), ICWI and the Global Parametric on Thursday launched its new Flexible Hurricane Protection “FHP” insurance benefits for Dominicans, particularly farmers ahead of the 2023 Hurricane season.

Corp-EFF General Manager David Fritz told an exclusive interview with Kairi TV on Thursday this new flexible plan will allow policy holders to receive quick responses and payouts almost immediately after a disaster.

According to him this is very unique and will benefit both parties as it’s different from the usual, where persons would have to wait for several weeks or months before receiving benefits from insurance companies following a disaster.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/270423david001.mp3

He says with this new product the policy holder does not have to prove their loss in order to be compensated.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/270423Fritz002.mp3

Mr Fritz says this new product is not intended to replace persons who have their current insurance policies

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/270423Corpeff003.mp3

Corp-EFF General Manager David Fritz

The new product is available to companies. Groups and individuals