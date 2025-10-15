Local News
Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today
15 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has encouraged Dominicans here and abroad to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today.
The Voter Confirmation Process which will be conducted at 48 Centers across Dominica could be held for 12 and up to 15 months.
Dr. McIntyre says today is a significant day in the history of Dominica.
Minister for Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre
