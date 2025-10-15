Met services in Dominica have risen to new levels with a $3 million dollar building at Jimmit A national food exposition among activities for World Food Day 2025 The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities calls for eye health to be prioritized in Dominica Creole and Cultural Ambassador Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles is hopeful the National Creole Consultation will determine a way forward for the creole culture A call issued for greater investment to the teaching profession Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today
Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today

15 October 2025
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has encouraged Dominicans here and abroad to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today.

The Voter Confirmation Process which will be conducted at 48 Centers across Dominica could be held for 12 and up to 15 months.

Dr. McIntyre says today is a significant day in the history of Dominica. 

Minister for Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre

