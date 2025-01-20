Local News
Dominicans called to unite in order to redefine the future of cancer care on island
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dominicans have been called on to unite in order to redefine the future of cancer care on island.
This comes as Dominica is today joining in the observance of World Cancer Day under the theme “United by Unique”.
President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander says the theme highlights the importance of people centered approach to cancer care.
President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander.
