Miss Dominica 2024 Kyanna Dyer among five competitors for the miss OECS pageant in Dominica Dominica one step closer towards implementing a Health Management and Information System A national standardization strategy being developed for Dominica Dominican employees to pay an increase in contributions to the Dominica Social Security A call has been made for an extension of the carnival celebration A call for Government to review legislation which prevents Ministers of Religion from contesting general elections
Local News

Dominicans called to unite in order to redefine the future of cancer care on island

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Dominicans have been called on to unite in order to redefine the future of cancer care on island.

This comes as Dominica is today joining in the observance of World Cancer Day under the theme “United by Unique”.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander says the theme highlights the importance of people centered approach to cancer care.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander.

Support us

Related News

30 January 2025

Dominicans called to embrace the Cable Car Project

20 January 2025

A number of measures to be implemented to deal with waste collection in Dominica

27 January 2025

DASPA issues statement on an incident involving a missing 4-seater Cessna 172 aircraft on ...

21 January 2025

A Trafalgar man charged over 7 years ago with the murder of his brother has reunited with ...