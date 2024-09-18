Local News
Dominicans being further encouraged to participate in this year’s Independence celebration activities
02 October 2024
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Earlson Mathew says the 2024 independence celebrations are in full swing with a number of activities currently underway.
An Independence Arts Exhibition and District competitions are among the activities taking place this week.
Mathew encourages all Dominicans to partake in this year’s activities.
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Earlson Mathew
