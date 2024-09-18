Dominica and the People’s Republic of China continue activities to mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations Dominica’s Finance Minister says the signing of a loan agreement between Dominica and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a step towards addressing the issues confronting Roseau Dominica to host Flavors of the World Festival this weekend. The IRC appeals for more customer engagement as it continues a tariff review for DOMLEC Teachers in Dominica to observe World Teachers Day with a rally on Friday Works underway on a $1.9-million-dollar project to upgrade the water system in the Paix Bouche area
Local News

Dominicans being further encouraged to participate in this year’s Independence celebration activities

02 October 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Earlson Mathew says the 2024 independence celebrations are in full swing with a number of activities currently underway.

An Independence Arts Exhibition and District competitions are among the activities taking place this week.

Mathew encourages all Dominicans to partake in this year’s activities.

Acting Chief Cultural Officer Earlson Mathew

