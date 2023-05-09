Dominican Captures First Medal at ALBA Games

Dominican Boxer Delroy Jno Charles made history on Wednesday becoming the first Dominican to secure a medal at the ALBA Games in Venezuela.

The Dominican super heavy weight punched his way to Silver in the finals of the super heavy weight division Wednesday night.

Cuba’s Duvergel Yoel won favour with the judges, taking home the gold medal while Dominica’s Delroy Jno Charles took the silver.

Meantime, Wednesday turned out to be Dominica’s best day at the ALBA games with success in Athletics, Basketball and Chess.

Keva Pierre and Cherista Durand secured spots in the finals of the Girls 400-meter event scheduled for Thursday morning.

Male athlete Kurnish Jean Jacques also booked his spot for the finals of the Boys 400-meter event which took place on Thursday morning.

Dominica’s boys under 17 basketball team made history as they manhandled St Lucia to record their biggest ever margin of victory.

Dominica took the game 132-29 winning by 103 points.

Dominica also had success in chess.

Nigel Francis set history at the 5th ALBA Games becoming the first Dominican to beat a Fide Master in Chess at the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela.

The ALBA Games continue on Thursday with Dominica participating in Athletics, Billiards, Dominos and Table Tennis.