Dominica Youth Business Trust Launches Entrepreneurship Week

In the spirit of entrepreneurship worldwide, the Dominica Youth business trust (DYBT) is joining the cause as it officially launched Global Entrepreneurship week here in Dominica featuring workshops, networking sessions, and competitions aimed at empowering individuals to explore their entrepreneurial potential and drive economic growth.

Minister with responsibility for Youth and Sports Oscar George, says this year’s theme “entrepreneurs thrive here” is a promise to Dominica’s young entrepreneurs.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123GEWdybt001.mp3

The Minister noted that the government’s dedication to fostering the youth’s ideas is demonstrated through the creation of the DYBT and the numerous programs it has supported over the years.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123GEWdybt002.mp3

Minister with responsibility for Youth and Sports Oscar George