Local News

Dominica will host the CARICOM heads of Social Security meeting in October

20 February 2026
Dominica will host the CARICOM heads of Social Security meeting in October.

Executive Director of the Dominica Social Security Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas says the meeting normally brings together over 50 individuals from across CARICOM to discuss matters related to social security.

Thomas was speaking on dbs radio this morning.

Executive Director of the Dominica Social Security Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas

