Dominica Welcomes First Cruise Of The Season

Monday October 30, 2023, marks the beginning of the 2023/2024 cruise season.

The MV Mein Schiff 4 of TUI Cruises, is the first ship to grace our shores for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

This season, Dominica anticipates approximately two hundred and twenty-two (222) cruise calls and a whopping three hundred sixty-three thousand sixty-three (363,063) cruise passengers, reflecting a 17% and 47% increase in calls and passengers respectively from last year.

As of April 2023, Dominica received a total of 190 cruise calls and 236,288 passengers for the 2022/2023 cruise season.