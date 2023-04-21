Dominica To be Represented by its largest Athletics Contingent at the ALBA Games

President of the Dominica Athletics Association Brendan Williams is hoping for Gold, as Dominica takes to the track at the 5th ALBA Games.

Dominica is being represented by its largest contingent in the sport of athletics at the ALBA Games which get underway on Friday in Venezuela.

The team includes CARIFTA Games Gold Medalist Addison James.

The team held its first training session on Tuesday in Venezuela.

Brendan Telemacque is team captain and speaks to Sports Reporter Gavin Richards.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/190423Brendan001.mp3

The games officially get underway on Friday.

Dominica is participating in 11 sporting disciplines and the Dominica teams is spread over 3 different cities.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/190423Brendan002.mp3

President of the Dominica Athletics Association Brendan Williams.