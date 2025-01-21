Dominica taking steps to position its ports for long term success

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says Dominica is taking steps to position its ports for long term success.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says Dominica is taking steps to position its ports for long term success by building sustainability.

The Minister made the remarks during a seminar aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Woodbridge Bay Port this morning.

The seminar was aimed at providing key insights into the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations and strategies for improving operational efficiency and business engagement.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

Meantime, CEO of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) Ian Pinard says there must be greater efficiency in how ports are managed and operated in Dominica.

CEO of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) Ian Pinard