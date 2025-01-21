DASPA issues statement on an incident involving a missing 4-seater Cessna 172 aircraft on route to Martinique One man arrested in connection with 9 gunshots which hit the vehicle of calypsonian Narrin Murphy Plans underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site The UWP to embark on a series of electoral reform meetings starting this week A 30-year-old Massacre man who was charged with the 2020 murder of double amputee Glenworth Frank is now free Dominica taking steps to position its ports for long term success
Local News

Dominica taking steps to position its ports for long term success

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says Dominica is taking steps to position its ports for long term success.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says Dominica is taking steps to position its ports for long term success by building sustainability.

The Minister made the remarks during a seminar aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Woodbridge Bay Port this morning.

The seminar was aimed at providing key insights into the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations and strategies for improving operational efficiency and business engagement.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

Meantime, CEO of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) Ian Pinard says there must be greater efficiency in how ports are managed and operated in Dominica.

CEO of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) Ian Pinard

Support us

Related News

21 January 2025

One man arrested in connection with 9 gunshots which hit the vehicle of calypsonian Narrin...

27 January 2025

The 2025 Inter Secondary Schools Debating Competition gets underway tomorrow

03 February 2025

Six former calypso monarchs advances to the semifinals of the 2025 calypso competition

24 January 2025

The United Workers Party has written to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit raising concerns ...