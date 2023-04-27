Dominica Signs Framework Agreement to Advance Green Energy In The Region

As the focus on energy transition sharpens worldwide, leaders of the Caribbean region recognize the importance of the critical need for energy independence thus driving clean energy to the top of the regional agenda.

Today, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica signed a Framework Agreement that will initiate the first largescale green hydrogen geothermal development in the Caribbean.

According to CEO of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) Francine Baron, this Agreement defines the roadmap for a Joint Venture Company to be established within the coming months that will be responsible for raising the investment in and delivery of large-scale Geothermal Production for a Green Hydrogen Complex.

CEO of CREAD Francine Baron

Kenesjay Green Dominica Limited (KGDL) and the Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited (DGDC) are parties to the Agreement, which focuses on the development of industrial scale decarbonisation projects for the Caribbean.

Minister for Economic Development and Climate Resilience Dr. Irving McIntyre says, this Framework Agreement establishes a basis for these parties to collaborate for the development of a Geothermal Exploration and Geothermal Resources Concession.

Minister for Economic Development and Climate Resilience Dr. Irving McIntyre